Live updates: Caps vs Dynamos derby

15:15 15 mins played with Caps United seeming to have control over the match.

WITH the big Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba Epoupa out of the final installment of the Harare derby this season, title aspirants Dynamos will be looking for another hero when they clash with rivals CAPS United in another potentially explosive encounter at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange and John Mokwetsi

The league’s top scorer, Epoupa, whose brace ensured that the blue half of the city was happy a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture, is suspended after he received a red card for head-butting Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa last week.

Apart from Epoupa, defensive linkman Tichaona Chipunza and defender Lincoln Zvasiya are also suspended for yellow card accumulation, and Dynamos are likely to field a weaker side.

Without Epoupa et al, Dynamos immediately become underdogs and Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa apparently attempted to offer a helping hand by ignorantly revoking the card, but his attempts failed.NewsDay gives you live updates

