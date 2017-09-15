Petros confident of promotion

FORMER Warriors and Lancashire Steel striker Luke Petros is confident of leading Central Region Division One League leaders Wha Wha to a return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

by TERRY MADYAUTA

Wha Wha enjoy a two-point lead in their tight race with Tongogara for top-flight promotion ahead of their weekend match against struggling Makusha. Petros says while his team has been doing well he wants his players to guard against complacency ahead of their run-in.

“We want to play in the Premiership just like any other teams in the league and at the moment we are better placed to be crowned champions,” Petros said yesterday.

“The team is playing well and we hope to maintain this form until we achieve our goal, bouncing back to the Premiership. We have to guard against complacency”.

Club chairperson Musa Ntonga believes Chekera Pasi are going to be promoted this year.

“We were once promoted and we can do it again. It’s in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services interest to have one of its teams playing in the top-flight league and we are working our hearts out to ensure Wha Wha is promoted,” she said.

Last week Wha Wha drew 1-1 against Vumbachikwe as Tongogara despatched Kwekwe stars 3-0 while third-placed Nichrut also collected maximum points.

The prison warders have 51 points and have maintained fine form winning two of their last three games, but Tongogara and Nichrut continue to pile pressure.

