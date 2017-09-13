Highlanders demand three points in DeMbare match

FOLLOWING the Zifa Referees’ Committee reversal of Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa’s red card, the saga has taken a new twist with Highlanders yesterday also writing to the Premier Soccer League complaining about the conduct of referee Anthony Ncube in the league game on Sunday.



BY FORTUNE MBELE

In the letter, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they felt the goal scored by Epoupa in the 1-1 draw was from an offside position and Ncube was supposed to award them a penalty when striker Godfrey Makaruse was hacked down inside the penalty box in the 56th minute.

The Bulawayo giants also said there was continuous disturbance of the match from the Dynamos technical bench “and the ball boys through deliberately throwing a second ball into the field of play while the match was in progress,” and Ncube did not take note of that.

“We are fully cognisant of the decision by the Zifa Referees’ Committee to set aside the red card shown to Dynamos’ Christian Epoupa Ntouba during the game in question and note the expedient consideration applied in this instance. We further note that the setting-aside of the red card (for violent conduct) speaks directly to the call made by the referee of the day,” Dube said.

Highlanders are seeking to be awarded the penalty call on Makaruse and have his yellow card shown for simulation rescinded and that the Dynamos’ goal scored by Epoupa be cancelled.

They further seek that the Dynamos technical staff be cautioned for interfering with the progress of the match and the match officials of the day be censured by the relevant authorities.

The Bulawayo giants also seek to be awarded the match.

“Finally confirm that obvious conclusion that our club is therefore the winner of the said match,” Dube said.

The correspondence is copied to all the PSL governors.

