Akbay warns DeMbare

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay has warned Dynamos that they will face a different Bosso side from the one that has gone on a four-match losing streak when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Akbay yesterday said the match between the two giants was the biggest game in the country and they want to use that to find form.

Dynamos are riding high following a good string of results, but Akbay said that in such matches, form counts for nothing.

“This weekend is very important for us. It’s the biggest game in this country. We have been training very hard to make sure we create lots of chances and I am happy with what I have seen,” the Bosso gaffer said.

“If we continue like this, we will have a good day. Dynamos have been scoring goals, which is what we are not doing, but the positive on our side is we are playing very good football and this will make it a very exciting game.

“These big games are about how everybody is doing on that day and whoever is eager to win will win the match. It is about attitude.”

The Dutchman said he was not reading much into Highlanders and Dynamos’ past performances.

“Even if we have lost 10 games in a row, in this kind of game, you will see different things,” he said. “Last year, Dynamos lost a number of games, but when they played against us, they were totally different. This weekend, you will also see a different Highlanders.”

Akbay was the first Bosso coach to beat Dynamos in 10 years in a league match, overcoming them home and away last year, before this year’s reverse fixture, which was decided by the PSL disciplinary committee in favour of Dynamos.

The outspoken coach was forced to climb down from earlier remarks that Dynamos were a better organised club than Highlanders.

At yesterday’s Press conference, he said that he made the remarks out of anger after seeing his side lose at home against Chapungu.

After the loss, he again blamed his bosses, who allowed the sale of Prince Dube and Roderick Mutuma without bringing in any replacements.

“I said that when I was angry when we were losing. My relationship with everybody is very good. There is no change from the beginning. We will do our best and my job is to make sure that we play good football,” Akbay said yesterday.

