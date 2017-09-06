Mpofu wary of Caps United backlash

BULAWAYO CITY head coach Mandla Mpofu says they will not be hoodwinked into believing they can easily beat Caps United after the champions’ 2-0 loss to Dynamos on Sunday as they host the Green Machine in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Hartsfield this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

A win for Bulawayo City today will steer them away from the relegation zone, taking them three steps up the ladder to position seven on the log standings with 33 points.

Mpofu said despite the motivation arising from the weekend win against ZPC Kariba, they would not be deluded into believing Caps United will be an easy stroll in the park.

“Wounded or not, inconsistent or not, Caps United have always been dangerous. The only thing we have to do to get the three points is double our efforts and guard against complacency,” he said.

“Caps United are the champions, their players have been there and just playing for that club is a motivation. That they lost to Dynamos at the weekend should not mislead us. Of course, we are motivated by the win against ZPC Kariba and that we are playing at home and everyone is available for selection and raring to go.”

Bulawayo City have been inconsistent in the league with nine wins, three draws and 11 defeats and in the last seven games in the second half of the season they have won four times and lost three times.

They have their leading scorer Mkhululi Moyo, mid-season signings Ishmael Wadi and Newman Sianchali, improved midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira and Morris Kadzola in camp.

Goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda had a good game on Saturday with a couple of brilliant saves against ZPC Kariba and was also on target through a penalty kick.

But on paper, Caps United, who have four games in hand with seven wins, seven draws and six defeats, are the better side coming into this afternoon’s match.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side have also won four times, drawn twice and only lost once in the last seven matches. Before losing to Dynamos, the Green Machine had accounted for title contenders FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars and Black Rhinos before being held by Chapungu.

A win for Caps United takes them to 31 points.

