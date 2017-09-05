Wounded Caps face Bulawayo City

CAPS United, still licking their wounds after the 2-0 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Dynamos on Sunday make a difficult trip to Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow hoping to redeem themselves when they face Bulawayo City in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership football match.

After going for a five-match unbeaten run, in which the Green Machine collected 11 points out of a possible 15, they were stopped by DeMbare, with Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa scoring a memorable brace, his second since he joined the Glamour Boys, to help his side collect maximum points and push their case as they bid for the championship.

While the victory lifted Dynamos to second place on the league table with 48 points, three adrift of log leaders Chicken Inn who have played two more games more, Caps United dropped to seventh position with 28 points from 20 matches.

And as they travel to Bulawayo City, they will be seeking to right their wrongs from the previous match.

But Mandla Mpofu’s men are proving to be difficult opponents after they overcame Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba 3-2 on Saturday, with Mkhululi Moyo, Morris Kadzola and goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda, who scored from the penalty spot, finding the target to collect maximum points.

Francesco Zekumbawire and Godknows Mangani (penalty) scored for the electricity men.

Bulawayo City are on ninth position with 30 points from 23 matches, and a win can push them to seventh position.

In another match on Thursday, Hwange host struggling bottom side Bantu Rovers.

