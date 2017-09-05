Mighty Warriors prepare for camp

THE Mighty Warriors will troop into Bulawayo on Saturday to make their final preparations for the Cosafa Women’s Championship, as they take on Madagascar at Barbourfields Stadium in the group qualifiers when the women football competition starts next Wednesday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Mighty Warriors were drawn into Group A with Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi in the 12-team tournament.

Other countries taking part are Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland, with Kenya as the guest nation.

Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums will host the tournament, whose final will be held on September 24.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela, who is also a member of the local organising committee, yesterday confirmed the Mighty Warriors would be moving base on Saturday.

“The squad is travelling to Bulawayo on Saturday so that they familiarise with the training grounds and match venues. The other teams are also expected to start coming in on Saturday,” he said.

Gwesela said preparations for the tournament were at an advanced stage and appealed to Bulawayo football fans to come in their numbers to support Zimbabwe hosting the women’s regional tournament.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage with work in progress at Barbourfields and Luveve. We are working tirelessly to make sure everything is in order by the end of the week,” he said.

“All training venues are ready and suitable to host the visiting teams. We also appeal to the all Bulawayo residents and the nation at large to fill our venues as Zimbabwe hosts this outstanding women’s tournament.”

Group A and Group C (South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana) matches will be played at Barbourfields, while Group B (Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland) will be hosted at Luveve.

St Columba’s High School, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds and the Heath Streak Academy as well the pitch outside Barbourfields will be used as training grounds.

