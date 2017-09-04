FC Platinum pile on pressure

Hwange…………0

FC Platinum….(0)1

FC PLATINUM kept their title hopes well alive when they snatched an impotant win over Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

By Sports Reporter

Defender, Gift Bello was on target in the 77th minute with a header of a corner-kick by Charles Sibanda to give three points to the Zvishavane-based side.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side is on position three on the log-table with 48 points, the same as second-placed Dynamos and three behind log leaders Chickn Inn.

The platinum miners picked up their sixth win in the second half of the season with a home draw to Chicken Inn and an away defeat to Caps United as the only blemishes.

They dislodged fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum Stars, who dropped to position four from two after falling to Shabanie Mine at Maglas yesterday.

Norman Mapeza’s side has only suffered two defeats to date having managed a total of 13 wins so far.

