Derby war at National Sports

CAPS United assistant coach Fungai Kwashi has lavished praise on Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa for the work he is doing at the club, and feels that their fierce rivals are looking strong, ahead of the two teams’ clash in the long awaited big Harare derby set for the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

BY HENRY MHARA

Mutasa took over at a declining DeMbare last season and has rejuvenated the squad into title contenders this year.

DeMbare are the in form team, with five wins on the bounce. Kwashi feels that the Dynamos coach needs to be commended for what he has done so far.

He, however, said his side has also picked form recently, at the right time, with their four wins in the last five matches, and has declared war on Dynamos tomorrow.

“Dynamos have been doing well, and credit to Lloyd Mutasa, who has changed the team considering where they are coming from,” Kwashi said. “He has assembled a young side, which has gelled well, and have been doing well and getting results. Let’s not take anything away from them, winning the last five matches, which shows the great things that he and the players have been doing.

“But we are also confident in ourselves. We are in good form, we have picked up good points in the last five games and we are bubbling with confidence. Our tails are up and we hope on Sunday, we will come up tops and give our fans something to brag about. Winning against Dynamos is a big thing to the Caps family, it means everything.

“Everyone is working hard, the players are motivated. It’s a derby, so the players don’t need a coach to shout at them, or anyone to push them. The game itself is a motivator. We hope it’s going to be an exciting battle and a great day for football. Dynamos will be kicking us and we will kick them back so it’s going to be war.”

The Green Machine will be without suspended striker Dominic Chungwa, who has been on fire in recent games, as well as defender Justice Jangano.

Kwashi believes they have good replacements with Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere set to be given a start for the second consecutive game.

The players got a timely morale booster yesterday when a group of supporters handed each of them grocery hampers soon after the morning training session.

Dynamos inspirational captain, Ocean Mushure, who is one of the few experienced players in the squad, believes the team’s momentum gives them a better chance tomorrow.

“We have been getting good results and that good run has given us confidence. Even the young players in the team are also raring to go, they feel we can beat anytime at the moment. It will be a very tough match because it’s a derby, but we will do our best and if we can play our game, we will be unstoppable,” he said.

Gate charges for the match have been pegged at $5 for the cheapest ticket.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 24 fixtures (Kick-off is 3pm, unless stated)

Today: Yadah v Bantu Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Hartsfield, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Hartfield), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm), Black Rhinos v Triangle (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Chapungu (Hartsfield), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas)

Derby war at National Sports : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...