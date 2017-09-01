Ndoro brags after getting windfall from transfer

WARRIORS striker Tendai Ndoro earned himself a huge financial windfall from his move to Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Faisaly, as figures of his transfer fee were revealed yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

Two reliable websites Transfermarkt and Transferaddict yesterday both reported that the wealthy club paid £500 000 (almost $600 000) to South African side Orlando Pirates for his signature, with the former Chicken Inn player set to receive 10% of the transfer fee.

Ndoro took to social media to brag about the huge financial boon.

“Adzisi ngano, zviri real kunge Madrid biggy woye woye. Tora mari united, apa andina kana Grade 7, ZJC, or ‘O’ Level zvayo. Haaaa Mwari uyu. Pataikura taisekwa tichinzi aya madofo ekwa Ndoro, hapana zvavanoziva, vari kungo mbeya netsvina vachiti nhuhwira weti. Asi mai vedu vakaramba vainesu muminato yavo mazuva ose, havana kutirasa kana kamwe chete. Rudo rwavo kwatiri isu sevana vavo rwakatikoshera, nhasi ndivo vane dofo riya raikura richisekwa nehama neshamwari. Nhasi ndivo varikukwira ndege kunge bhasikoro, aaaaah ndokutendai mai neminamato yenyu. Manjee honayi kune dofo kuya. Imi musatongere Mwari muchiri kurarama. Mai vanogara vachiti, ‘seka hurema wafa, hawuzive chauchasangana nacho muhupenyu.”

In the post, Ndoro refers to how he had become successful despite his lack of education. He said he does not possess any academic qualifications but he has become a success, after he had been a laughing stock as he grew up due to poverty.

Ndoro signed a two-year deal with Al Faisaly last week, who were looking to strengthen after enduring a tough season last term, where they finished ninth on the log, 34 points behind top-of-the-table finishers Al Hilal.

Details of his salary were not available, but the Saudi Arabian top-flight is one of the highest paying leagues in the world

A report by the Asian Football Confederation in 2009 showed the league had the highest average player salary in the continent, with players earning a median of $414 000 per year or $8 000 per week. The higher profile players would earn substantially more.

The Saudi Arabian top-flight has attracted many foreigners, particularly Brazilians, due to the riches that it offers.

It is likely that Pirates were offered a sum too good to resist by Al Faisaly, which forced them to cash in on Ndoro.

At Al Faisaly, Ndoro will compete for a place against Brazilian Regerinho, Romanian Mircea Axente as well as a pool of locals.

