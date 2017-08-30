CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi returns from suspension to face old foes Dynamos for the big Harare derby in the Premier Soccer League at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zvirekwi missed the trip to Chapungu at the weekend, where the Green Machine were held to a goalless draw by the airmen, as he served suspension for accumulating three yellow cards in previous matches.

The skipper’s availability comes as a major boost for the champions, who have lost chief striker Dominic Chungwa ahead of the match.

Chungwa has been suspended for accumulating three yellow cards in matches against Harare City, Chicken Inn and against Chapungu at the weekend.

He is one of the top scorers in the Premiership with eight goals and without him, coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to bank on John Zhuwawo and Nigerian international striker Abasirim Chidiebere to lead the attack.

Zhuwawo has proved himself in the few games he has played after finding the net three times in four matches.

Although Chidiebere is yet to score, he is the darling of the Caps United fans and will take this as a window of opportunity to claim a starting place in the team.

However, the Green Machine will still be without defender Justice Jangano, who is still serving suspension after he got a second booking in their victory over army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium last week.

Defender Stephen Makatuka has returned to training after illness kept him out of the last two matches.

Caps United go into the match seeking to maintain their dominance over Dynamos after they defeated them 1-0 last season with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-3 stalemate.

Both teams clash at a time they are in top form, with Caps United managing 11 points in the past five games out of a possible 15, while their rivals have collected all the 15 points in their past five outings.

Zvirekwi back for derby : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...