Coach assailant still at large

Shabanie Mine have backed under-fire technical manager Taku Shariwa to turn the Premier Soccer League team’s fortunes around this season.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Shariwa was physically attacked by one of the team’s supporters over the team’s poor run and sustained head injuries at the weekend. His attacker has not yet been identified.

The technical manager has been under immense pressure from a cross section of fans for presiding over a poor run of form at the Chinda Boys, who have since dropped into the relegation zone.

“That was an unfortunate incident. As a club, we are really saddened by such behaviour from someone who calls himself one of our supporters,” Shabanie Mine publicity officer Weston Wesley said.

“Of course, supporters are not happy that we are not performing well, but they do not need to go that far. We hope the police will be able to arrest the culprit so that justice is served.”

He added that the executive was not happy with the current form of the team, but quickly assured the supporters that the current technical department had what it takes to get them out of this.

“We are also not happy with our current form, but we are really confident in the technical department that they will soon get it right,” Wesley said.

“This is part of football. Supporters also need to understand that we are just enduring a bad spell and when things are tough we need to give the technical department all the necessary support.

“Caps United also had a bad spell, but now the bad phase is over. So we have to continue supporting the team to quickly get out of this.”

Shabanie Mine’s next fixture is an unforgiving contest against title-chasers Ngezi Platinum at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

