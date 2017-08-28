How Mine edge Bantu Rovers

BANTU ROVERS…… (0)1

HOW MINE……….(0) 3

A FULL-STRENGTH How Mine rose from the midweek 6-0 humiliation by Dynamos to earn maximum points against basement side Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY Fortune Mbele

Regular How Mine players returned to the fore after a week-long strike with sources saying the club had deposited part of their winning bonuses on Friday. They only trained on Saturday before yesterday’s match.

Goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya opened the account from the penalty spot five minutes after the break following defender Shadreck Nyahwa’s handling offence in the box.

Toto Banda scored the second after making a solo run on the left, dribbling past three Bantu Rovers defenders before firing past goalkeeper Wellington Muuya in the 66th minute.

Tsepo Ranthokoane scored the third with a powerful strike inside the box after being sent through by Tinashe Makanda. The gold miners remain on position six with 37 points after the win.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu said it was important for his side to get the full points.

“I are not sure whether to celebrate the win or mourn the midweek loss. We assembled a full-strength team and the most important thing is we managed to get maximum points. The race is still on. There is still something to fight for,” Kaindu said.

Bantu Rovers got their face saver from substitute Remmington Masuku in the 70th minute beating Diya from the edge of the penalty box, after picking up a pass from McCarthy Dube, which the How Mine central defenders failed to clear.

Struggling with 12 points at the bottom of the log standings, Bantu Rovers gaffer Methembe Ndlovu was not happy with the way referee Mhaka Magare handled the match.

“We did not play well today, but the referee made it worse. We are a young side and our players ought to be protected. He allowed them (How Mine) to bully us and let a lot of things go,” Ndlovu said.

Teams

BANTU ROVERS: W Muuya, K Dzingwe (G Bharibhari 73′), S Nyahwa, D Ndlovu, L Ncube, M Chitambwe, L Ndlela (R Masuku 60′), P Zivengwa, M Dube, M Sibanda (S Moyo 86′), N Papias

HOW MINE: M Diya, Tsepo Ranthokoane, N Ndale, M Sakala, F Makarati, M Ncube, T Chanengeta, T Masuku, K Musharu, P Moyo (T Banda 41′), T January (T Makanda 58′)

