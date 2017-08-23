Ndoro leaves Pirates

Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro is set to leave South African top-flight football giants Orlando Pirates to join the rich Saudi Arabian Pro League with a deal at Al Faisaly reported to be imminent.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Orlando Pirates confirmed yesterday that Ndoro had been booked for a medical at his potential new employers and, if successful, would sign a contract.

The move came as a surprise after Ndoro finished as the club’s top goalscorer last season and was expected to continue leading the attack.

“Striker Tendai Ndoro will miss the Absa Premiership clash against Baroka FC tonight,” a statement on Pirates’ website read.

“The club can confirm that it has reached an agreement for the sale of the Zimbabwean international to Al Faisaly Football Club. Ndoro is due to undergo a medical in Saudi Arabia before the deal is finalised.”

Al Faisaly were initially linked with Khama Billiat, who is refusing to sign a new contract at Mamelodi Sundowns and is pushing for an exit.

It was believed that Billiat was also pushing to join the same team, where he is expected to sign a lucrative deal.

Al Faisaly are looking to strengthen after enduring a tough season last term, where they finished ninth on the log, 34 points behind top of the table finishers Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian top-flight has attracted many foreigners, particularly Brazilians, due to the riches that it offers.

It is likely that Pirates were offered a sum too good to resist by Al Faisaly, which forced them to cash in on their top marksman.

At Al Faisaly, Ndoro will compete for a place against Brazilian Regerinho, Romanian Mircea Axente as well as a pool of locals.

There are two other Brazilians in the squad as well as a Croatian.

The team is coached by Serbian Vuk Rasovic, who led Partizan Belgrade to the league title in the 2012-13 season in his home country.

The move might have made sense for Ndoro, who gets both a competitive league and a handsome pay packet.

Last season, Ndoro made a lightning start, scoring 11 goals in the first 10 matches, but was not able to build on that, adding just two for a season total of 13 after making 34 appearances.

He joined the Buccaneers from Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...