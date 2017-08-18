Mighty Warriors stars dropped

MIGHTY Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has dropped stars Emmaculate Msipa, Felistas Muzongondi and Mavis Chirandu from the squad set to prepare for the Cosafa Women’s Championships to be staged in Bulawayo next month.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 30-member provisional squad, which goes into camp, was announced yesterday. The squad contains, among others, skipper Talent Mandaza and Kudakwashe Basopo with veterans Rutendo Makore, Marjory Nyaumwe and Chido Dzingiria also infused with a number of new faces.

Sibanda said the squad comprised a blend of youth and experienced players.

The squad is expected to go into camp in Bulawayo on Monday, giving them three weeks of preparation before the tournament starts.

“The team is a mixture of youth and experience. We are going to prepare the team to compete at the same level with others,” Sibanda said.

“For those who will be playing for the country for the first time, that alone should be enough motivation for them to do well and hold on to their spots in the team.

“At the end of the day, we are going into the tournament with the hope to compete to the best of our abilities and probably keep the trophy here since we will be playing at home.”

Msipa, Chirandu and skipper Muzongondi have been left out of the squad due to other commitments.

Sibanda, who took over from Shadreck Mlauzi, will be assisted by Paddington Chinyananya and Mebelo Njekwa with Peter Nkomo the goalkeepers’ coach.

Women’s Football vice-chairperson Samukeliso Silengane said Sibanda had been going around watching the Women’s National League matches on a mission and was confident the Mighty Warriors would prevail next month as the girls had been active.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Pretty Matshazi (New Orleans), Sheba Rauli (Auckland), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana), Precious Mudyiwa (COSA)

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline), Sheila Makoto, Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans), Lynette Mutokuto, Rufaro Machingura (Black Rhinos), Fortunate Nyoka (Zvishavane)

Midfielders: Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens), Rejoice Kapvumvuti (Inline), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows), Daisy Kaitano. Eunice Chibanda, Talent Mandaza (Black Rhinos), Greater Banda (Cyclone), Rutendo Madongorere (ZRP Queens)

Strikers: Rutendo Makore, Kudakwashe Basopo (Black Rhinos), Priviledge Mupeti (MSU), Berita Kabwe (Correctional Queens), Ethel Chinyerere (Blue Swallows), Susan Nyama (Herentals), Concillia Madotsa (Faith Drive), Colleta Jesinawo (Cyclone)

Like this: Like Loading...