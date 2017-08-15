Caps, Ngezi Platinum entertain Chinhoyi fans

Ngezi Platinum . . . 0

Caps United.. . . . 0

Caps United and Ngezi Platinum Stars provided enthralling entertainment in their well-attended Heroes Day commemoration football match at Chinhoyi Stadium yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

A draw was a befitting result, as both teams played well in a match also watched by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Faber Chidarikire.

Ngezi Platinum coach, Tonderayi Ndiraya said the game meant a lot to him, as his father was killed during the liberation struggle.

“The match has so much significance, especially to me as an individual. I lost my father during the liberation struggle. It’s a special day for me. That’s why when duty called, we did not think twice to come here, even when we knew we were going to entertain the crowd. What was important was the cause,” he said.

Caps United, who rested most of their senior players since they have a midweek Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum tomorrow, started off brightly, but the youthful Ngezi improved as the game wore on to match their opponents blow for blow.

Caps United import Nigerian striker, Abasirim Chidiebere, who had a good game, could have put his side in the lead in the eighth minute, but his header from close range went wide, with Ngezi keeper, Panashe Nyabunga on the wrong side of action.

The Green Machine continued to pile pressure, as they enjoyed the lion’s share of the exchanges, but the Ngezi defence stood their ground.

Ngezi had a good chance to take the lead, but exciting midfielder Mandla Mlilo missed from close range just before half-time.

In the second half, both teams did everything to entertain the soccer-starved crowd, but failed to hit the target.

Caps, though, could have taken the lead in the 52nd minute, but Kudzi Nyamupfukudza’s header went wide from a good position.

Ngezi players Tendai Mukaratikwa and Malvin Kwinjo had their moments, but fluffed them as well.

Caps United stand-in coach, Fungai Kwashi said he was happy with the “exhibition game”.

“It was just an exhibition game for the people of Chinhoyi. We thank Ngezi for coming. Although we rested most of our players, we brought quality players that did not disappoint,” he said.

Kwashi declined to speak about the FC Platinum game.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum: P Nyabunga, M Tatenda, Z Chikwenhere, P Chama, I Banaco, T Mukaratikwa, G Mwinga (T Mukono 75’), M Charamba, M Kwinjo, M Mlilo, J Nguluve (K Nyakasaka)

Caps United: E Sibanda (S Menala 62’), D Masiya, M Mwenu, G Goriati, M Tapatapa (K Manuwere 62’), B Chayambuka, C Kamappa, K Nyamupfukudza, C Machisi, R Mutsiva, C Abasirim (O Tema 68’)

