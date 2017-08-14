Bosso, DeMbare tap into reserves

Highlanders and Dynamos will field weakened sides, when they clash in a Zifa-organised match, which is part of the Heroes Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Gate charges have been pegged at $2 for the cheapest ticket.

Bosso play in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Trophy against an army select side tomorrow and have been forced to call on their developmental side, which plays in Division One, to face DeMbare.

DeMbare have been ravaged by injuries, but will see this match, as an opportunity to give a run to players, who have been on the sidelines.

The Highlanders’ team will also feature players that have not had game time.

Bosso chairman, Modern Ngwenya said Zifa had organised transport for the players and coaches, Melusi Sibanda and Siza Khoza and they were camped at the Zifa Village last night.

“We told Zifa that we were depleted and fatigued. We are just doing it for the national cause,” Ngwenya said.

“Zifa offered transport, food and accommodation for the boys. Because of the earlier commitment, we had already sent a list of players to take part in the ZDF Challenge.

We then received this strong appeal to be present for the Heroes Day celebrations. We have put together players that have not been selected for the ZDF match and infused developmental players. It’s obviously going to be a good experience for the players.”

Bosso 90 were supposed to take on Tsholotsho in a Heroes Day match in Tsholotsho today and Ngwenya said that match has been cancelled.

Some of the players that are likely to feature against Dynamos this afternoon include the two foreigners, Yves Ebabali and Tambwe Kalunga, Adrian Silla, Denzel Khumalo, Nkosana Ndlovu and goalkeeper, Nedrick Madeya.

Highlanders have opted to reserve their senior players for the ZDF Challenge, which has monetary gains, as the winners tomorrow will walk away with $9 000 and the losers $7 000, with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces having made an earlier bid for the Bulawayo giants’ participation, offering accommodation, transport and food for the travelling team.

The ZDF Select will comprise players mainly from Airforce of Zimbabwe side, Chapungu and army side, Black Rhinos.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa said, while he will not field regulars, he still expects a good performance from his side.

“With the number of injuries we have in the team, it will be good to give the other players, who normally don’t get game time, a chance. We would want to see how they would fare in a big match like this and I’m just hoping we will get a big crowd, so that I can see how they respond to that,” he said.

Mutasa will use the occasion to introduce new additions Jimmy Kanono, Thembinkosi Simango and Godfrey Mukambi to the Dynamos fans.

“We want to be consistent in terms of getting good results, so whoever will play, will have to try and protect the image of the institution. It is a chance for the fans to see the kind of players we added to the team.”

Other players that the coach said would definitely feature are Quality Kangadze and Takunda Sadiki, who were prominent in the team in the early stages of the season before picking up injuries.

Youngsters Musa Madhiri and King Nasama will also be considered as well as the likes of former Highlanders stars, Valentine Ndaba and Masimba Mambare, who have had limited game time this season.

But Mutasa expects his experimental squad to still get a god result.

“There is never a friendly match and whoever is selected will have to play at his best. Highlanders fans always want to see their team beat Dynamos and the reverse is true. I expect a very competitive match from both sides, no matter who is fielded on the day.”

