Caps cry foul after draw

CHAMPIONS Caps United were left frustrated after two points slipped from their grasp after conceding a goal from the penalty spot at the death of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Tsholotsho at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The handful of Green Machine fans took out their frustrations on referee Lysias Dika after the match protesting his decision that captain, Hardlife Zvirekwi had handled inside the box for him to award the penalty.

Tsholotsho goalkeeper, Mariyoni Chang converted the penalty to cancel out a Ronald Pfumbidzai goal. The Green Machine remain stuck on 16th with 18 points from 15 matches after the draw. On the other hand, Tsholotsho remain winless this season.

Even Caps United assistant coach, Mark Mathe felt Tsholotsho did not deserve to be awarded the penalty.

“I thought that penalty was a soft one. Zvireki had his hands behind him and he did not go for the ball,” he said. “It leaves a lot to be desired, but we take it professionally and accept the draw. But it’s a minor setback; we hope to win our next game against Ngezi Platinum Stars.”

Caps United were all over Tsholotsho for the better part of the game and were first on the attack in the eighth minute, but John Zhuwawu had his grounder from the edge of the penalty box saved by Chang.

They continued with their onslaught with Zhuwawo sending another effort wide from close range in the 17th minute with only Chang to beat.

Chang came to Tsholotsho’s rescue once against in the 36th minute punching out for a corner a Devon Chafa shot.

Tsholotsho came close to an equaliser in the 75th minute when they bombarded Caps United’s goal area, with substitute Edward Halungu’s left-footer saved by goalkeeper, Prosper Chingumba.

Teams

Tsholotsho: M Chang, X Ndlovu, M Phiri, T Nyabinde, A Chaka, T Tavengwa, S Mhlanga (E Halungu 46’), M Mushonga, C Nkomo (M Motsi 78’), L Nyathi, N Mpala (L Vundla 78’)

Caps United: P Chigumba, V Musarurwa, R Pfumbidzai, C Munzabwa, S Makatuka, D Chafa, J Ngodzo (K Nyamupfukudza 52’), P Bamusi, H Zvirekwi, J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa (A Chidiebere 83’)

