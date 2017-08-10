Dynamos march on

DYNAMOS . . . . . . (1) 2

HWANGE . . . . . . . . .0

DYNAMOS kept piling pressure on the leading teams with a routine win over 10-man Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium last night.

BY HENRY MHARA

An own-goal by Gerald Ndlovu after 34 minutes put the Glamour Boys on their way, before skipper Ocean Mushure ensured all the points.

It was an important win for Dynamos after their rivals in the title race had won their matches earlier in the day.

Hwange were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the match when Melvin Mekiwa was shown a straight red card for a dangerous foul on Cleopas Kapupurika, with the youngster having to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance with a suspected leg fracture.

With the numerical advantage, the Harare giants swamped the opponents’ box, but wasted the numerous chances created, the absence of the injured Christian Ntouba clearly evident.

Winning coach, Lloyd Mutasa was happy with his side’s performance, their third on the bounce.

“It was another tough encounter against a stubborn Hwange side,” he said.

“They played well, but we managed to score two goals and that made the difference.

“Christian is an integral part of the team, but we registered 30 players. So who ever plays in his absence should do his bit for the good of the institution.”

Mutasa said he was confident his side is capable of bettering last season’s uncharacteristic fifth place finish.

Hwange coach, Bigboy Mawiwi said: “We knew we going to play a very difficult game, but I am very proud of my team.

“We played very good football. The red card was a bit on the harsh side.

“We were also unfortunate to concede an own goal and it was a terrible mistake, considering the experience he (Ndlovu) has.”

DeMbare got the opener when veteran Ndlovu’s miscued clearance beat his goalkeeper, Taimon Mvula, the ball curling into the left top corner, off a firm Tichaona Chipunza cross.

Dynamos seemed determined to score more, but a combination of Mvula’s goalkeeping and poor finishing saw the home side going to the break with a slender one-nil lead.

Mushure then doubled the lead when he headed home a Denver Mukamba cross, the skipper ghosting ahead of a defender.

The home side continued to create better chances, with Tawanda Macheke hitting the upright.

But the striker missed the best chance of the match, when he was sent clean through by Peace Makaha, but he somehow failed to beat the goalkeeper in a one on one situation.

Teams

Dynamos: A Reyners, P Dube, C Rusere (T Sadiki, 78’), O Mwerahari (P Makaha, 46’), M Machazane, T Chipunza, G Saunyama, C Kapupurika (E Mandiranga, 5’), D Mukamba, O Mushure, T Macheke

Hwange: T Mvula, C Dickson, G Ndlovu, O Moyo, A Chuma, C Muleya (E Meleka, 78’), M Mekiwa (red card, 5’), S Gadzikwa (O Lungu, 63’), N Ziwini, C Muvuti, J Kaunda (D Murimba, 63’)

