Chicken Inn despatch Triangle

CHICKEN INN . . . . (1) 2

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . 0

CHICKEN Inn continued with their rich vein of form in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when the dismissed visiting Triangle at Luveve Stadium yesterday to keep up the momentum in championship race.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Captain Moses Jackson’s flashing header in the 22nd minute from an Innocent Mucheneka corner-kick and the latter’s spot kick in the 55th minute ensured the Gamecocks kept themselves in the race for the title with 42 points, one behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The second goal came after Triangle defender Donald Dzvinyai brought down overlapping Chicken Inn right-back Passmore Bernard inside the box and referee Nduna Nkosana pointed to the spot, and up stepped Mucheneka, who beat goalkeeper, Ronald Mudimu.

Chicken Inn goalkeepers’ coach, Julius Ndlovu, who stood in for head coach, Rahman Gumbo for the post-match interview, heaped praises on his players, saying it was good they were collecting maximum points.

“Thumbs up to the players. They played according to the plan. It is good to be collecting maximum points and inching closer to the championship,” he said.

“We are not worried about how other teams are playing, we just have to keep on winning our own games.”

Chicken Inn are yet to lose a game in the second half of the season.

An industrious Lameck Nhamo for Triangle was unlucky on two occasions, missing the target, with the Lowveld side’s only near-chance coming four minutes after the break and Simba Makoni’s lob over advancing Chicken Inn goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze narrowly missed the upright.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro said their biggest undoing was failure to defend the set-pieces, which resulted in Chicken Inn scoring the two goals.

“We failed to defend the set-pieces and we were punished. We have put up a good show in the last five games, but today was not our day,” he said.

“The challenge we have on our hands is dropping points on the road.”

Triangle remain on position nine with 28 points after the defeat.

TEAMS

CHICKEN INN: E Chipezeze, P Bernard (P Madhazi, 75’), D Lunga, M Jackson, B Nyahunzvi, C Matawu (K Gurure, 80’), C Dhuwa (B Juru, 63’), C Samakweri, D Nyandoro, I Mucheneka, T Goredema

TRIANGLE: R Mudimu, B Juwayeyi, B Chimwamuchere (T Huwa, 46’), D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, G Zhokinyi, R Kawondera, B Short (C Denias, 65’), S Makoni, (E Phiri, 51’), R Madamombe, L Nhamo

