Triangle compound Bantu Rovers’ woes

Substitute Maxwell Mawuna struck late to give his Triangle a hard-fought win over visiting side Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

Mawuna, who came in for Misheck Ngwenya on the 46th minute, scored the all-important winner with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro’s technical acumen made the substitutions, which changed the game, by replacing Efinos Kamunda with Courage Denias and the latter went on to provide the assist.

Triangle respected their super fan Chipo Dekete, who died in the town last Friday after observing a minute of silence.

Mangwiro said it was sweet victory and dedicated the match to their fan.

He acknowledged that Bantu Rovers goalkeeper, Wellington Muuya had been outstanding with key saves in the match.

“lt’s a sweet revenge because they beat us in Bulawayo in the third match of the season. We are dedicating this victory to Chipo Dekete, who died and was buried yesterday (Saturday),’’ he said.

The visitors were more enterprising in the opening minutes of the match with striker Marvin Sibanda hitting the upright post with speculative shot just seven minutes into the match.

The home side refused to be cowed into submission as they grouped together with former Dynamos player Russell Madamombe, giving the opposition markers all sorts of problems.

He watched in disbelief as his shot missed the target on 21 minutes.

Sensing danger, the visitors were forced to defend deeply, but Triangle kept probing for an opener that was elusive as the impressive Muuya kept his side in the game, making an acrobatic save on the 42th minute to deny Madamombe.

In the second half, both teams became more cautious.

Mawuna combined well with Denias to score the all-important win on the 80th minute to send the home side fans into frenzy.

TRIANGLE

C Mverechena, B Juwayeyi, B Chimwamuchere, D Dzvinyai, G Zhokinyi, R Kawondera, M Ngwenya (Maxwell Mawuna 42), E Kamunda (C Denias 52min), B Short (S Makoni 86), R Madomombe, L Nhamo

BANTU ROVERS

W Muuya, D Ndlovu K Dzingwe, N Garayi, LNcube, M Chitambwe, P Ziwengwa, G Bharibhari, (M Ncube 90), M Sibanda, M Dube, N Dube

