Mushure on Maritzburg radar

DYNAMOS captain Ocean Mushure is still on the radar of several football clubs, including South African Premiership side Maritzburg United, who are understood to be working to creating space to accommodate him.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The South African top-flight club have been considering loaning out one player in order to create a slot that Mushure would fill.

Maritzburg had exhausted their foreign quota when they developed interest in Mushure following his impressive performances at the Cosafa tournament, where he scored four goals to help the Warriors win the regional tournament for a record fifth time.

Informed sources said although Maritzburg wanted to sign the Zimbabwean defender, they couldn’t do so because they had exhausted their foreign quota, but they are keen to ship out one player.

In South Africa, clubs are required to sign a maximum of five foreign players, so the addition of Mushure would have brought their quota to six.

“Maritzburg have always been keen to sign Mushure since he played at the Cosafa tournament where he was one of the top goalscorers,” a source privy to the potential deal said.

“But their problem was that they had already exhausted their foreign quota. So they have been trying to loan out one of their players in order to create space for him.

“Unfortunately, they have not found a club where they can loan out one of the players so they can bring in Mushure. But effort is being put in that regard because they are still very much interested in the player.”

Maritzburg have five foreigners on their books, including two Zimbabweans — former Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo and striker Evans Rusike, formerly on the books of Hwange.

Some of the foreign players include Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Offori Antwi, German defender Denis Danso and Belgian attacking midfielder Andrea Fillecia.

Apart from Maritzburg, some unnamed clubs from Saudi Arabia are said to be also interested in Mushure.

However, with the transfer window having already closed, the Dynamos man can only seal his move in the January transfer window.

Mushure has been one of the most consistent players at Dynamos over the years, but has surprisingly not managed to secure a contract with a foreign club.

But with his display at the Cosafa tournament in South Africa, he is likely to land a contract this time around.

While a move would be good for the player, Dynamos would be sweating at the prospect of such a possibility as he has been spearheading their campaign for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title this season.

