Four-star DeMbare

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

A RESURGENT Dynamos demolished Chapungu with a devastating display at Ascot Stadium, but the match had a premature ending after a goalpost collapsed forcing the referee to call off the entertaining game.

An enthralling 56 minutes of entertaining football saw the Harare giants tearing the hosts into pieces courtesy of a brace by Emmanuel Mandiranga, and further goals by Denver Mukamba and Christian Ntouba.

By the time the goal post gave in from a kick by Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Dynamos were on their way to a comfortable victory, and were threatening to add more goals.

The home side tried in vain to fix the post as different workmen were called in but after numerous attempts which lasted over one hour 45 minutes, the matchday referee, Martin Chivandire, called off the tie.

No comment could be obtained from the Premier Soccer League on the next step for the match, but it is likely that it will be replayed, resuming from the 56th minute.

Both sides seemed intent for the match to continue but circumstances beyond their control dramatically ended the game.

The former champions came into the match with a spring in their feet following an impressive run where they have won four consecutive matches.

But their perfect run was under threat as they were coming against an army side that was yet to concede a goal in their previous seven league outings.

But it took the Harare giants just eight minutes to break the frugality of Chapungu which seven different league teams before them had failed.

Ntouba, who is proving to be a wise buy for Dynamos did all the dirty work for the opener — the Cameroonian sensation cleverly held up play well before releasing the onrushing Mandiranga on the left whose angled shot found the nets.

Moments later, Dynamos should have doubled their lead when Mukamba weaved his magic on the right but his cross across the goal found no takers.

The midfielder then had the travelling supporters on their feet on 20 minutes after adding to his team’s advantage, with the “Zorai Butter” rendition ringing loud across the stadium. It was Mukamba’s second goal in three days having scored for Dynamos in their 3-2 win over Ngezi on Thursday night.

Dynamos were 3-0 up on 30th minute when Mandiranga turned home a perfect Peace Makaha cross for his second of the match.

Maxwell Mavhuto had the best chance for the host before the break when he created space for himself but wasted the opportunity when instead of charging for goal, he tried to find a teammate who was in an offside position.

Five minutes after the breather, Ntouba made it 4, rewarded for his industrious upfront with a goal when he ran behind the defence to slot home past an exposed Shumba. It was also his second in three days after netting on Thursday.

Drama then followed in the 56th minute when Shumba hit the upright posts trying to clear a long ball from midfield, overshadowing an otherwise good game of football and ultimately causing the abandonment of the match.

Lloyd Mutasa was happy with the performance of his charges

“We played very well, the team is starting to gel and they showed that again today. We came here to play against a team which was not conceding goals but we managed to score four in less than an hour. We got our chances and we utilised them. The youngsters were really fired up today. It is just unfortunate that the match has been abandoned,” said Mutasa.

His opposite, Tendai Chikuni, said his men were going to turn the tables had the match been played for 90 minutes.

“We did not perform that bad, we were in the game and we matched them in most areas of the pitch. We made a few mistakes which led to the goals but generally I cannot say we played badly. We came after halftime to correct our first half mistakes but unfortunately the game was prematurely ended. You never know with football and what God had planned for us, we could have been talking of a different story if the game had been played to the end,” said Chikuni.

Teams:

Chapungu: T Shumba, C Kwaramba, R Bota, B Zambula, B Mbavarira, L Genti,l Nyoni, M Muchangami, T Chitora, M, Mavuto, R Sibanda

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, M Machazane, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, D Mukamba, E Mandiranga, C Epoupa, C Kapupurika

