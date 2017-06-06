Mutasa pleads for respect

Paul Mundandi recently in BEITBRIDGE

LLOYD Mutasa was close to tears last Saturday after a section of Dynamos fans abused him as the Glamour Boys struggled to get the breakthrough against a determined Tsholotsho in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Dulivhadzimu.With the match deep in the second half, some hooligans grouped and started abusing Mutasa just behind the Dynamos bench, with some trying to scale the fence.

It took the intervention of two Dynamos security agents to block them. The abuse stopped when Quality Kangadze dribbled past Godfrey Mukambi and beat goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni in the 79th minute. After the match, Mutasa saluted the fans, but was almost to tears as he explained the ordeal he underwent.

“The fans were shouting all sorts of things. I feel they must not abuse me, my technical bench and my players. I always want to win for the club, but they have to be patient when the match is on.

“I love them as much as they do the club.

“I want results as much as they do, but I would love to see them cheering the players when the chips are down and not jeering.

“I still believe results will come and we need patience and their (fans) support. I am happy that we collected maximum points and it’s still work in progress. We will not rest,” said Mutasa.

Meanwhile, Dynamos have proposed to play either Yadah or Black Rhinos in the DeMbare 9 Memorial match on Thursday or Friday night at the National Sports Stadium under floodlights if zifa and PSL approve their request.

“We would like to remember the nine fans that passed on last season on their way to support DeMbare against Chapungu. We want to raise funds for the bereaved families and survivors.

“Some of the fans have been confined to wheelchairs, some are still to offset the hospital bills and some have lost their jobs. Players will give flowers to the bereaved families.

“It is an event to remember the good relationship between Dynamos and its fans. Dynamos can’t do without the fans and I am appealing to the DeMbare family to come in their numbers if our request is granted,” said Graham Mafoko, Dynamos committee member.

