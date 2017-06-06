Tuskers win pro50

Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Tuskers were crowned the new Pro50 champions after they beat Harare Metropolitan Eagles team by nine wickets in the final game at Harare Sports Club yesterday.Inspired by Brian Chari and Craig Ervine, who both scored 105 and 57 not out respectively, Bulawayo Metropolitan Tuskers powered to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

The performance was a wonderful turnaround in form for Tuskers, who had finished at the bottom of the Logan Cup table, but won five of their six Pro50 matches.

The match began with Tuskers already crowned champions but with complacency being a danger while Eagles, last season’s champions, firmly at the foot of the table and only capable of moving from it if they won and Mountaineers lost in Kwekwe.

Eagles won the toss and decided to bat as Regis Chakabva and Chamu Chibhabha faced the bowling of Brian Vitori, the man whose seven-wicket haul had destroyed their batting the last time the teams met in Bulawayo.

The first over was quite eventful.

Chakabva turned the second ball for four backward of square leg which was followed by two wides. Chibhabha and Tino Mutombodzi took things quietly until the sixth over when Mutombodzi drove Thabo Mboyi for a lofted four between the bowler and mid-off.

Chari faced 123 balls for his unbeaten 105, and Ervine’s 57 came off 62.

Munyoro took the only wicket, but none of the bowlers had figures to remember, although Chikomba with 29 runs off his seven overs was the most economical. At the end of the match, Tuskers received the Pro50 Championship trophy, popped the champagne and the celebrations were in full swing.

Like this: Like Loading...