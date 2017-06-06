Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko rematch could be confirmed this week

A world heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko is definitely happening, according to the former’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

The two heavyweight kings tore down the house at Wembley Stadium in May in their fight of the year candidate where Joshua recovered from the first knockdown of his professional career to stop the Ukrainian in the 11th round.

The 2012 Olympian took Klitschko’s WBA and IBO titles to add to his IBF strap and the two are now expected to clash again with Hearn hoping to finalise the deal when he meets Klitschko’s manager Bernd Boente this week.

Hearn told Sky Sports: “People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week.

“So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK.

“Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

A potential stumbling block however is Joshua’s mandatory IBF title defence against Kubrat Pulev. The 36-year-old Bulgarian is the no.1 contender for that belt and Joshua faces the possibility of being stripped of the first world title he won should he not fulfil that obligation.

Hearn has consulted the IBF to find out whether Joshua can go ahead with the Klitschko rematch before giving Pulev his mandatory title shot, with a decision expected later next week.

“There’s plenty of ongoing discussions right now regarding Anthony’s next move – the more belts you accumulate, the more cluttered the situation becomes,” Hearn said.

“It is our intention to navigate AJ to become the undisputed champion and capture every belt in the division. We certainly do not want to vacate belts, but we also want to make the best and biggest fights out there. We are working hard and I expect some further news next week.”

Pulev’s promoter Kalle Sauerland has insisted his camp will not step aside and allow the rematch to happen, even if they are given assurances his title shot will follow soon after. – IBTimes

