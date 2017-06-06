Mangwiro to freshen up squad

TRIANGLE coach, Taurai Mangwiro is disappointed by his team’s start to the season, and has said he will freshen up the squad when the player transfer window opens in a desperate move to get good results.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mangwiro said he was not happy with the performance of some of the senior players in his squad, who might be shown the exit door when the transfer window opens in the coming few weeks.

The former Zifa technical director, who quit that job to join the Lowveld side at the start of the season, said it’s time the league adopts a system of promoting young players rather than recycling the tried and tired.

“With the players that we have, we have not done enough to get the team where it is supposed to be. Obviously we will need to make one or two big acquisitions. If you have seen the trend in the Premiership, we have continuously recycled certain players and I don’t think going into the window we will go for the so-called big names. If anything, let’s look at identifying the gems that need to be tapped because I don’t think the names have done justice to us; not just my team, but the generality of it all,” he said after watching his side fall 2-0 to Highlanders at the weekend.

Mangwiro arrived at Triangle when the team had already been assembled.

The former Caps United and Harare City gaffer said Triangle had identified the players they will be bringing on board, but would not be drawn to reveal names.

Some of the veteran players that are on Triangle’s books include former Dynamos skipper, Stephen Alimenda, Benson Maglas, who joined the side from Harare City, Guthrie Zhokinyi, Hardlife Mavundi, Tarisai Rukanda, Lameck Nhamo and Tonisani Sibelo.

Alimenda has previously played for Highlanders and Caps United, Rukanda for Highlanders, FC Platinum and Shabanie Mine, while Mavundi is a former Masvingo United player, who has also been at Chicken Inn.

Sibelo joined Triangle this year from Hwange.

Mangwiro said he was not pressing the panic button, yet with his side having lost four times, drawn six and only won two matches in 12 games.

“It’s not the kind of start that we had anticipated. If anything, we find ourselves nearer the bottom teams than we are to the teams at the top. In terms of covering some ground, we need to make important decisions going forward in as far as the personnel in our ranks are concerned. When I joined the team, I lost a lot of weeks because I was still at Zifa and there was a course that I was supposed to be running. It’s unfortunate that as the season is progressing, you get to understand one or two things that perhaps you could have picked up in pre-season training, but at the same time I don’t want to press the panic button,” Mangwiro said.

