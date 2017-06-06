Lone Stars warn Warriors

The Liberia men’s senior football team has warned the Warriors to expect a tough match as the West Africans will be looking for nothing less than three points when the two teams open their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY HENRY MHARA

The two teams are in Group G, together with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville, who are also facing each other earlier on Saturday.

Liberia are generally seen as the weakling in the group, considering they are the lowest of the four on the Fifa rankings, but the team’s defender Dikir Glay explained how he hoped that his team could kickstart their campaign with all the three points in Harare.

While acknowledging that the task at hand is tough, Glay said his team had set sights on registering a win, as they look to get a good start to the campaign in their bid to qualify for the finals having missed the last edition.

“It is not going to be an easy match, but we are going for a win or draw in Zimbabwe and then wait for them in Liberia. It’s football — anything can happen,” Glay was quoted in that country’s media at the weekend.

The Persiba Balikpapan defender, who has been a regular for the national team, is optimistic that Liberia will make it through Group G and qualify for the continental showpiece.

“We are all prepared, we want to go to Afcon 2019, we had the chance to go last year and missed out so now we have to fight as a team to get there.”

Zimbabwe will start the match as heavy favourites, having dominated their opponents in their only two meetings in 2011 in the Afcon qualifiers.

The Warriors beat the Lone Stars 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium, before drawing 1-1 in Monrovia, with Knowledge Musona scoring Zimbabwe’s goal in his debut for the senior team.

Liberia head coach, James Debbah has named what looks on paper a very good squad, capable of causing problems to the Warriors.

He has included 14 foreign-based players in his squad for the crunch tie.

Those invited have been drawn from Asia, Europe, North Africa and North America.

The team will be led by South Africa-based Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Anthony Laffor, but the man to watch for the Warriors should be Sylvanus Nimely, a forward who plays his football for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Kick-off for the match, according to the Confederations of African Football, is at 2pm.

