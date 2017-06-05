Leaders Ngezi Platinum stopped

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . 0

YOU rarely get exciting nil-all draws, but the Ngezi Platinum, Chapungu Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Baobab Stadium yesterday was a thrilling one.

BY KELVIN MAPASURE

In the end, Ngezi Platinum coach, Tenderai Ndiraya, was disappointed, while on the other hand, Tendai Chikuni, was delighted with the outcome.

It was a game that either side could have won and Ngezi Platinum had all the chances in the first half, while Chapungu had theirs in the second.

The frontline trio of Terrence Dzukamanja, Tichaona Mabvura and Donald Teguru all had opportunities for the home side in the first half, but they fluffed their lines.

Teguru had to be taken off in the first half after picking up a knock and that upset Ndiraya’s game plan.

In the first period, Chapungu were content with disturbing and destroying, with very little ambition.

As early as the 10th minute, wingback Qadir Amin shot wide after an interchange involving Mabvura and Teguru.

Amin almost turned provider when he crossed for Dzukamanja, who shot wide.

For Chapungu, there was always an air of expectation each time Ian Nyoni got into possession.

Ngezi Platinum thought they had gone ahead, but Clive Augusto spanked wide, with only goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba to beat five minutes before the break.

In the second-half, Chapungu returned a better side and Tineyi Chitora had his goal-bound shot hooked out for a corner.

Nyoni had a shot that goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya spilled only to be rescued by defender Xolisani Moyo

At the other end, Dzukamanja shot straight at the goalkeeper, with 20 minutes of play left.

Chapungu found a way of coping with Ngezi’s 3-4-3 formation, shutting them out on the flanks.

They started picking out holes in the home side’s defence, but were also wasteful.

Mawaya was called upon to make a brilliant save late on from a Brighton Mugoni shot that followed a cross by Chitora.

Chikuni was pleased to see his game plan working well.

“We are pleased to get a point here. Most teams have been losing every time they came here,” he said.

“We had a plan and it worked well for us. We knew were playing a side that is better than us so we defended in numbers in the first half then we grew into the game and threatened in the second. We are rebuilding so we build from the back and now its six matches without conceding so we are pleased with that.”

Ndiraya was disappointed to see a five-match winning streak snapped.

“We were on a good run and we knew it was going to come to an end at some point, however dropping two points at home is not what we expected. This was a game we should have won in the first half, but we didn’t utilise our chances. Injuries in the first half were also a set back for us.”

