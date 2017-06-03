Ngezi rocked by injuries

LOG leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their tricky Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Chapungu at Boabab this Sunday as three key players are expected to miss the tie due to a combination of injuries and suspension.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The inform platinum miners will miss the services of former captain Liberty Chakoroma due to suspension while inform midfielder Walter Mukanga and defender Byron Madzokere are also unavailable for selection due to injuries.

The trio has been instrumental in Ngezi’s good start to the season which has seen ambitious side rising to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log standings with 25 points from eight wins, one draw and two defeats.

Ngezi Platinum gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya acknowledged that they would miss the trio but said he was confident of the depth in his squad.

“Liberty has been very consistent in all the matches he has played for us while Walter Mukanga and Byron Madzokere who are also out due to injuries have been playing very well. However I think we’ve enough depth in our side and it’s an opportunity to for the other players to come in and do the job,” Ndiraya said.

Ngezi, who are on an impressive five match winning streak since the 1-0 defeat to Highlanders on April 30 have also built an air of invincibility at their home ground where they have not lost a match since August 2016.

Ndiraya however said he was well aware that they are coming up against a good team which has slowly regained their confidence after a difficult start to the season.

“We have managed to notch five wins in a row, so that is giving is giving us a lot of confidence but we are also aware that we are meeting a difficult opponent. Chapungu has been on a revival and have managed to pick up points at home and away so we are fully aware of and are preparing accordingly.

“We’ve gone for five games winning on the trot which is good but sometimes it can also be dangerous because the players can become complacent but we’ve been working more on their mental side of the game than the other aspects,” he said.

Chapungu are also unbeaten in their last five matches where they have managed to collect two wins and three draws to move out of the relegation zone.

Like this: Like Loading...