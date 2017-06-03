Bulawayo City host How Mine

BULAWAYO City coach Mandla Mpofu has asked for maximum concentration from his side when they host How Mine in a Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mpofu was in Harare for the better part of the week in camp with the Warriors where he is the team’s assistant coach.

He returned home to join his team on Thursday and he immediately declared his team’s readness for today’s match.

“It is going to be a difficult game; derbies are not easy, but we have worked hard in preparation for this game. It is the boys’ game and any team that will make any mistake will be punished. We need total concentration,” Mpofu said.

Bulawayo City are coming from a 3-2 defeat to league pacesetters Ngezi Platinum.

They are without Morris Kadzola, Bhekimpilo Ncube and Sipho Ndlovu and go into this game with the likes of veteran strikers Mkhokheli Dube and Mkhululi Moyo and exciting midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe.

How Mine, also coming from a goalless draw against Hwange at the Colliery believe they have to bounce back and win to stick to the teams at the top of the log.

The gold miners’ coach Kelvin Kaindu reckons his side has fared well in the local derbies this year.

“It’s a derby and it’s not going to be easy. We dropped vital points against Hwange. We thank God we are at the top there, but we can do better. We hope to bounce back and keep on rubbing shoulders with the big guys,” Kaindu said.

Toto Banda and Kuda Musharu are the man to watch at How Mine who are on position five with 18 points from 11 matches going into this afternoon’s tie.

