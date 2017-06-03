Youngsters settling in: Mushure

DYNAMOS captain Ocean Mushure believes the new players in the team are beginning to find their feet and has backed them to make a mark as the season progresses.

The Harare giants are currently going through a rebuilding process after coach Lloyd Mutasa fired most of the senior players at the end of last season and replaced them with league rookies, mostly recruited from the lower leagues.

Senior players such as Steven Alimenda, Rodreck Mutuma, Sydney Linyama, Jacob Muzokomba, Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi were either released or allowed to leave the club.

They were replaced by the untried talents such as Quality Kangadze, Gift Saunyama, Tatenda Muringani, Christian Ntouba and Takunda Sadiki.

The rebuilding exercise initially generated a lot of curious questions as results dismally failed to come at the start of the season, but the situation has improved in recent weeks, with the likes of Ntouba and Kangadze showing a lot of promise.

“Playing for a big club such as Dynamos is difficult especially for youngsters. Most of them were nervous at the start and there had no composure in matches but they are improving. They are very good players and we never doubted their talents, that’s why we would encourage them and we will continue to do so,” Mushure said.

Dynamos travel to struggling Tsholotsho this afternoon, looking to make it three wins in three matches following their victory over Harare City and ZPC Kariba.

However, the recovery is under threat as they travel without some of their stars including the Cameroon import Ntouba and Masimba Mambare.

The gangly striker, who has been at the centre of everything good that the club has achieved this season on the field of play, will not make the long trip because of a shoulder injury.

Mambare has a recurring injury, a problem that has blighted the midfielder’s previous two seasons.

But even without the duo, Mutasa’s men are expected to get maximum team against a side currently in distress, having not won a single match in their opening 11 matches this campaign.

Their only four points on the board have been achieved in their draws against Caps United, Yadah, How Mine and Hwange.

Tsholotsho has lost their last seven league matches, a run that cost coach Farai Tawachera his job earlier this week. He has been replaced by former Gunners coach Darlington Dhodho.

The Beitbridge-based side yesterday refused to talk to the media, saying they would only talk after the match.

