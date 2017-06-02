Limping Caps seek leap

CAPS United assistant coach Fungai Kwashi claims today’s Caf Champions League Group B match against Al Ahli Tripoli is the most important game in their continental football campaign and they will have to win it at all costs.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Green Machine welcome the Libyans at the National Sports Stadium at 3pm this afternoon, knowing that a victory would mean a giant step towards their dream of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Kwashi believes another victory to follow their 2-1 win over Alger a fortnight ago, would give them a good chance to progress to the next stage, as well as causing a huge dent in Tripoli’s chances.

“We are playing a team that is desperate for points, so obviously it would be the toughest of the teams that we have played so far. If we lose this one, it would be a huge setback to our chances, so we will have to win at all costs and that makes it the most important match for us because we can’t afford to drop points. Our competitors have also picked points against this side, and that means we also have to beat them to remain in the run,” he said.

“But we are not underestimating our opponents. They drew against Zamalek, which means they are a quality side. We have prepared for the game and the players are geared. It’s a Champions League match and, obviously, as a professional player, you are motivated to participate in such a huge competition.”

Caps United’s build-up to the match has been dominated by injuries to some of their regular players, with dependable defender Dennis Dauda ruled out of the game, while first-choice goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda and his deputy, Jorum Muchambo are both doubtful. Third-choice goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba could be handed his Champions League debut.

Hardlife Zvirekwi is also a major doubt while Ronald Chitiyo, Devon Chafa and Tafadzwa Rusike have all been struggling with knocks, but should be fit to play.

The Zimbabwean champions are second on the Group B log standings with three points, and could assume the top position for a few hours with a win as leaders Zamalek of Egypt, a point better than United, face USM Alger later tonight.

Alger, of Algeria, have three points, but are behind United on the log due to a superior head-to-head record, while Tripoli have just one from their barren draw against Zamalek.

United are looking to build on their win over USM with another victory at home against Al Ahli Tripoli, who are the only side yet to get maximum points in Group B.

Two teams from the group qualify to the competition’s quarter-finals.

After today’s match, Zamalek host USM Alger, Caps United travel to Tripoli on June 21 before hosting Zamalek on July 2. They will conclude their group matches with an away trip to USM Alger five days later.

