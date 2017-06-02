Ntouba, Mambare ruled out

DYNAMOS’ mini revival is under threat following injuries to two of their regular players in Christian Ntouba and Masimba Mambare.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Harare giants travel to Beitbridge tomorrow to face struggling Tsholotsho looking to make it three wins out of three after a rather sluggish start to their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

However, the recovery is under threat as they travel without some of their stars including the Cameroon import Ntouba.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa yesterday said the gangly striker, who has been at the centre of everything good that the club, has achieved this season on the field of play, would not make the long trip because of a shoulder injury.

The coach said Mambare had a recurring injury, a problem that has blighted the midfielder’s previous two seasons.

“We have two casualties in Christian and Masimba. Christian has a shoulder problem so he is out, and he (Masimba) has a knee problem and he hasn’t trained since the last match. It’s a big blow (to lose Christian). He had found his feet and we were looking up to him, but such is the nature of the game and we hope to find a replacement,” Mutasa said.

Dynamos are going into the match on the back of two morale-boosting wins against Harare City and ZPC Kariba, two of their only four wins in their nine league matches this season.

They are facing a Tsholotsho side in distress, having not won a single match in their opening 11 games this campaign. Their four points have been achieved in draws against Caps United, Yadah, How Mine and Hwange.

Tsholotsho have lost their last seven league matches, a run that cost coach Farai Tawachera his job earlier this week. He has been replaced by former Gunners coach, Darlington Dodo.

Despite his opponents’ struggles, Mutasa, who lost against relegated Border Strikers the last time Dynamos visited the border town, is cautious.

“We look back to the time we went to Beitbridge last year and we couldn’t collect a point and we would want to make amends and come up with a positive result. We have prepared well and are looking forward to the match.

“We wouldn’t want to look much at them (Tsholotsho) not playing well because every team that plays Dynamos always tends to raise its game. We wouldn’t want to underestimate any team in the league and, hence, we need to be at our best in order for us to come out with a positive result.”

Mutasa also spoke of his delight over the recent national team call-up for his player, Lincoln Zvasiya, who received a late call. He said the call came just hours after he had held a meeting with Zvasiya and teammate, Denver Mukamba where he told them of his disappointment over them not being in the Warriors team ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia on June 11.

“The call is a plus for us as an institution to have Lincoln back in the national team. I had a chat with Lincoln and Denver before we played ZPC Kariba and reminded them of the importance to improve their game and be called into the fold. I told them you are already called former national team players, but looking at your ages, it’s very worrisome. It’s also bad for a team like Dynamos not to have a representative in the national team.”

