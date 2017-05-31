SA Premiership still beckons for Antipas

AFTER missing out on featuring in the National First Division (NFD) play-offs, former Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas still has a chance of coaching in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season as reports suggest his side AmaZulu are pursuing the possibility of buying champions Thanda Royal Zulu’s franchise.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AmaZulu fluffed the chance to take part in the promotional play-offs on the last day when they fell to FC Cape Town 1-0 in their last league game of the season to end on position five.

However, reports in South Africa indicate that Thanda Royal Zulu are considering selling their franchise with Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela confirming to the media in that country that AmaZulu have held negotiations with the NFD champions.

Both parties are reported to have agreed in principle but awaiting the PSL to okay the deal.

“That’s a bit difficult to comment on. But I can confirm there was a discussion between the two clubs and now we are waiting to see what it is that the (PSL) executive will say,” Sokhela is quoted saying on KickOff.com.

But previously, AmaZulu have been shot down in their efforts to gain PSL status through Mpumalanga Black Aces’ franchise in 2015.

Five Zimbabweans are at AmaZulu including Antipas and his assistant Prince Matore, goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro, defender Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Ovidy Karuru.

After winning the championship two weeks ago, Thanda Royal Zulu chairman Pierre Delvaux indicated that if they did not get a sponsor as matter of urgency to compete in the PSL, they would consider selling the club.

AmaZulu finished the NFD season on position five with 47 points and second- placed Black Leopards (50 points) and Stellenbosch (49 points) will feature in the promotional/relegation play-offs with Baroka FC, who finished second from the bottom in the top-flight, with Highlands Park heading back to the NFD.

