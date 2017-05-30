Mutasa not getting carried away

Despite two wins that have lifted the spirits in the camp as well as the team on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is not getting carried away with the mini recovery.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Following a mid-week 1-0 win over Harare City, DeMbare registered an emphatic 3-1 win over ZPC Kariba on Sunday.

With the win, the former champions lifted themselves to eighth on the table, 11 points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum, who have played two matches more.

While Mutasa was full of praise for his charges over the way they created chances and made use of them, he still wants to see his side playing more beautiful football.

Mutasa is a known advocate of pretty football, but his team has been playing like artisans, just getting the job done.

He still wants to see improvements in all areas and will only be convinced that his team has turned the corner if they can go on a five-match unbeaten streak.

“It’s still early days to talk much about the season, but the two games can only enhance the confidence of the youngsters,” Mutasa said.

“With two wins we cannot say we are there yet. Maybe if we get to five or so games unbeaten then maybe we can start saying we have hit the right chord. But I am happy that in the ZPC Kariba match we managed to create chances and we buried them.”

One area that Mutasa wants to see his team improve on is ball retention.

“The team is still work in progress, we have to improve in all areas. We have not been keeping the ball well, we need to take most of the possession. It’s not good enough when we have to share possession 50/50. At some point we also have to play more beautiful football, but considering where we are coming from, we have to get the momentum going first then we can start thinking about making it more beautiful.”

Prior to the two matches, Mutasa was under pressure from both the supporters and the club management who summoned him to explain the poor run of form following their home defeats to FC Platinum, How Mine and Black Rhinos.

It seems with the two wins, Mutasa, bought himself more time and he will have to follow that up with another win when they take on winless Tsholotsho at the weekend.

