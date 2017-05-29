Denver delights DeMbare

Denver Mukamba turned on the power to produce a top notch performance that inspired Dynamos to a deserved win against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier soccer league match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has been battling to convince his team’s faithfuls that he can lead the team to glory.

Yesterday’s performance by his team would have gone a long way to confound those who have doubted his capabilities.

It was Mukamba, who created one and scored one, while Quality Kangadzi rose from the bench to make the points safe after Daniel Chakupe had halved the deficit, with the visitors threatening to force a share of the spoils.

ZPC Kariba were missing the injured duo of Francesco Zekumbawira and Raphael Manuvire and they struggled without two of their best attackers.

Dynamos took full advantage, going ahead after 31 minutes when they forced three quick corners.

The third was taken by Mukamba and was met by Emmanuel Mandiranga with a header.

Before that Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba had missed two good opportunities with Talent Chamboko missing the target from close range.

DeMbare could have doubled their lead moments after the second goal when Mandiranga raced into the box, but his cross eluded everyone.

Just before the break ZPC Kariba’s Never Tigere had a shot blocked.

Dynamos needed a second one to cushion themselves and 10 minutes after the break Mukamba provided it after some fancy footwork before a one-two with Masimba Mambare.

Tawanda Nyamandwe, who has been playing as a central defender was restored to the striker’s position yesterday, but he missed his team’s best chance of the day after he went eye ball to eye ball with goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga, who came out tops with a save.

Twelve minutes before the end ZPC Kariba brought themselves back into the game after Chakupe lacerated the Dynamos defence with a powerful run before he let loose with his right foot with the ball finding the net via the underside of the bar.

It was not going to be a comfortable final few minutes for DeMbare as ZPC Kariba started to threaten more looking for the leveller.

But the insurance goal came in stoppage time when Kangadzi beat goalkeeper Tendai Hove from close range with a well-taken shot after Takunda Sadiki had dispossessed Bold Mutukure.

Mutasa was pleased with the result, but is not getting carried away despite two wins on the trot.

“The win can only enhance the confidence in the young stars so I am happy that we managed to get the points and score three goals against a side that normally doesn’t concede much,” Mutasa said.

His counterpart Chidzambwa was disappointed with his team’s defence.

“We played badly we conceded soft goals, I don’t understand how we can concede from a corner with someone heading the ball from our six yard box,” Chidzambwa said. “We were clearly missing the players that were out injured. It’s part of the game we have to go back and work hard.”

Teams:

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, M Machazane, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, D Mukamba (P Dube 85), M Mabare (T sadiki 76) C Epoupa (Kangadzi 89)

ZPC Kariba T Hove, T Munyanduri, D Phiri, A Chiveya, B Mutukure, C Rukwanh, T Chamoko, B Nyamuzihwa ( D Chakupe 50), N Tigere, T Nyamandwe, P Wadyajena (L Fiyado 50).

