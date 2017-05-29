Chicken Inn edge Shabanie Mine

Chicken INN . . . . . (0) 1

Shabanie MINE . . . . (0) 0

CHICKEN Inn coach Rahman Gumbo was full of praise for his charges after they registered their first home victory of the season with a hard fought win over visiting Shabanie Mine at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY SAKHELENI NXUMALO

A solitary strike from centre forward Darryl Nyandoro on 63 minutes proved enough for the Gamecocks to pick up their second set of maximum points inside four days. Gumbo said the result had come as a relief for his side that had prior to yesterday’s win struggled for results when playing at home.

“It’s a bit of a relief in terms of winning our first home game and two wins in a couple of days are good for the team and I think my boys are now focused on the job at hand and that should be a sign of things to come,” Gumbo said.

Chicken Inn, who beat Highlanders 1-0 on Thursday, were a bit slow getting out of the blocks but did well to deny the visitors, who settled first, a clear sight of goal.

Shabanie Mine won the admiration of neutrals with their sleek build ups and their performance should have seen them walking away with at least a point but a moment of indecision between their captain Nyasha Mpofu and their otherwise impressive goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze, allowed Nyandoro to sneak in a header for the winner.

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi conceded that his charges had given away an easy goal but said he was happy with his team’s overall performance.

“The goalkeeper and the defender did not communicate well and as a result we conceded. It’s unfortunate, but they played very well and it is the nature of football that if you make a mistake you will be punished, but otherwise I am happy with my team’s performance,” Chiragwi said.

Chicken Inn took their points to 18 following the win over Shabanie Mine.

