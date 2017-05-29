Another Bosso match abandoned

FC PLATINUM . . . . (0) 1

Highlanders . . . . (0) 1

*Match abandoned with one minute of play left

Crowd trouble forced the FC Platinum-Highlanders match into a premature ending after the latter’s supporters threw missiles on the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Bosso already have another matter before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee after their match against Dynamos was also abandoned over missile throwing.

Yesterday, a militant section of Bosso fans rained missiles onto the pitch protesting against Petros Mhari’s 93rd equaliser from the spot.

Police details discharged tearsmoke in the ensuing melee forcing referee Brighton Chimene to call off the match with just one minute of added on time to be played.

While condemning the violence, Highlanders chairman, Morgan Ngwenya said the police’s decision to use teargas was wrong.

“There was no need to throw the teargas, the pitch was clear and ready for the match to continue. We had calmed the supporters and the situation was normalising. The teargas was a bit hurried, you even saw it yourself,” Ngwenya said.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay bemoaned the referee’s decision to award what he felt was not a genuine penalty.

“The referee was wrong, that was not a penalty last time he did it when we played against Harare City. It is wrong to allow such decisions to stand,” Akbay complained.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza bemoaned the violence that erupted, saying it is counter productive for the development of the game.

“That must not be allowed to happen, violence is not good for our football it will not help our game in any way. I think it was a good game of football and a fair result was a draw,” Mapeza said.

Both teams came into the match in need of maximum points to keep insight of the leading pack.

For Bosso the desperation was even more considering that they lost their previous match.

The host started the match brightly hoping to take the initiative in the match, Elvis Moyo surged ahead in the second minute, but his cross found no takers.

The home side’s Talent Chawapihwa had some flashes of brilliance, which kept the opponents on their toes.

Moments after the breather Roderick Mutuma knocked the ball down for his teammates to put it away, but it found no takers.

Bosso had a chance to break the deadlock when Prince Dube left his marker for dead on the left flank flighting the ball into the box, which was met by a diving Ralf Matema, but his header went wide. Highlanders surged ahead 12 minutes before fulltime when Ngulube’s speculative shot caught Petros Mhari offguard to give the visitors the lead sending, the visiting crowd into delirium.

The host were awarded a penalty in the last minute of stoppage time after Charles Sibanda was fouled inside the box and Mhari stepped up to atone for his earlier mistake by converting the spot kick.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results:

Bantu Rovers 0-2 Harare City

Dynamos 3-1 ZPC Kariba

Chapungu 2-0 Tsholotsho

Triangle United 1-1 Caps United

Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-2 Bulawayo

*FC Platinum 1-1 Highlanders (match abandoned)

Hwange 0-0 How Mine

Black Rhinos 1-0 Yadah

Chicken Inn 1-0 Shabanie Mine

