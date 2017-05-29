Harare City pile on Bantu Rovers’ woes

BANTU ROVERS . . . . (0) 0

HARARE CITY . . . . . (0) 2

HARARE City picked up their second set of three points after clinically dispatching struggling Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

It was new coach Philani Ncube’s first win at the helm at Harare City after losing 1-0 to Dynamos on Thursday at the National Sports Stadium.

The Sunshine City Boys have not been doing well and rose to 10 points in 11 matches after yesterday’s victory.

Two goals in the second half by Martin Vengesai and substitute Grey Kufandada ensured victory for Harare City.

Dominating play in midfield, the visitors’ skipper James Jam sent through Vengesai who outpaced defender Shadreck Nyahwa, before firing past goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro in the 57th minute.

In his first touch after coming in Kufandada beat two Bantu Rovers defenders Future Sibanda and Dumisani Ndlovu before riveting a bullet past Chimusoro two minutes before the final whistle.

However, Ncube said his boys played better than against Dynamos.

“Its work in progress. It was a better game compared to the one we played on Thursday,” Ncube said.

Bantu Rovers’ assistant coach Joseph Sibindi, who maintained the club’s objective is developing the young players in their squad, believes it’s a learning curve for the youthful side.

“We did not do well defensively especially in the two goals. We are not bad in terms of play. We hope to improve with each game. We have young boys playing experienced players,” Sibindi said.

Bantu Rovers have lost eight games in 10 outings with six points from two wins.

