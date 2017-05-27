Mapeza wary of Bosso

FC Platinum has had it relatively easy in the last two league matches, beating Chicken Inn and Yadah, but they are anticipating a difficult match when they host Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The miners’ form is the second best in the league in the last five matches, where they are unbeaten with 11 points from a possible 15, trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum by three points, but albeit a game in hand.

Their coach, Norman Mapeza, whose side is the only unbeaten in the league this season, is expecting a huge fight from Highlanders, who will be looking to recover from the 1-0 loss they suffered to Chicken Inn in midweek.

“Highlanders is a big club and they will be looking to win, so we will have to work harder and double our efforts and try to get a positive result.

“Football is the same all over, whether you are playing at home or away, for us we are not reading much into their away games.

“They lost on Thursday, so when they come here, they will be really fired up. They are under pressure to get a result. The most important thing is to stay focused and put everything into the game and try to get a positive result,” Mapeza said, while addressing journalists in Zvishavane yesterday.

Highlanders coach, Elroy Akbay is unmoved by their defeat against Chicken Inn and is not pressing any panic buttons ahead of tomorrow’s match.

“I cannot complain about the way we play football, if we play bad, we have to change the system. We will see how we go against FC Platinum,” he said after the Chicken Inn defeat.

FC Platinum have had extra days to rest, after their midweek match against Caps United was postponed, as the latter are involved in the Caf Champions League.

The home side will go into the match as favourites after they collected six points from Highlanders last season in the league.

Still in the Midlands, Chapungu, who are unbeaten in their last four matches, will be looking to keep the momentum when they host winless Tsholotsho in a league match at Ascot tomorrow.

The soldiers had struggled in the early stages of the campaign, but they seem to have turned in the corner having collected six points in their last four matches, a run that has seen them moving out of the relegation zone.

The match looks easy on paper for Chapungu as Tsholotsho, basement on the log standings, are yet to get a win this season, having lost four and drawn their opening 10 matches

Chapungu head coach, Tendai Chikuni is confident that his side can capitalise on his opponent’s poor form to collect their second set of maximum points tomorrow.

“We are playing very good football and the guys are playing according to the way we want them to be playing. We are not yet at the level that I want them, it will is work in progress but im happy,” Chikuni, whose side drew away at ZPC Kariba midweek, said.

“We will be playing at home and with our supporters behind us, so we have a very realistic chance of getting maximum points. It will not be an easy game though, because Tsholotsho are desperate to get their first win.”

Like this: Like Loading...