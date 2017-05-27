Bottom-of-the-table clash at Luveve

COACH Philani Ncube returns to Bulawayo tomorrow with his new club Harare City to face fellow strugglers Bantu Rovers in a league at Luveve Stadium tomorrow, with both sides looking to bounce back from midweek defeats.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The match has a lunchtime kick-off.

City were beaten 1-0 by Dynamos on Thursday night in Ncube’s first game in charge having taken over the reins just 24 hours before the match.

His mandate when he got the job was to restore the club’s season after the disastrous start to the cmapign under Mike Madzivanyika, where the club won just once in 10 games. They are currently occupying a place in the relegation zone.

Ncube, speaking after the Dynamos defeat, said he noticed a lot of potential in his players and immediately declared he will definitely collect maximum point in the next match.

He said he will make changes to the team that played on Thursday.

The Harare side are facing a side also fighting for their lives after an even more disastrous start to the season, having won just two and lost seven of their opening nine matches.

Their last match was a 4-1 defeat to Shabanie Mine.

Soon after the Bantu Rovers/Harare City match, the stadium plays host to the match between Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine, two teams that will be high on confidence after their midweek victories.

Chicken Inn are buoyed by their routine win over Highlanders, while Shabanie are also not short of confidence having soundly beaten Bantu Rovers in Zvishavane.

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi reckons his charges are responding positively with each game.

“We are going to win some games. I am very happy; these guys are responding very well. We keep on fighting hard so that we survive relegation. We will see what will happen when we get there (at Luveve),”he said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day 11 fixtures

Tomorrow: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Triangle United v Caps United (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo City (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve, 3.30pm), Bantu Rovers v Harare City (Luveve, 1pm), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Morris Depot), Hwange v How Mine (Colliery), Chapungu v Tsholotsho (Ascot)

