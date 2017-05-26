ZPC Kariba, Chapungu share spoils

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . 0

Chapungu . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba and Chapungu shared the spoils after a boring goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

ZPC Kariba coach, Sunday Chidzabwa best summed up the match saying it was a big yawn.

“Except for the clean sheet, and missed penalties, there is nothing to write home about this match. We played badly, it was a bad day in the office,” he said wistfully.

The match started at a slow pace and this was to set the tempo for the rest of the 90 minutes.

A speculative cross in the 15th minute from Blessing Nyamuzihwa, which was on its way out was surprisingly handled in the box by Chapungu captain, Collen Kwaramba and up stepped Talent Chamboko, who missed, with the goalkeeper, Talent Shumba a beaten man.

Another chance fell to new boy, Talent Mandizadza in the 23rd minute, after a good pass from Francisco Zekumbawira, but he shot wide.

Chapungu had their chances, but former ZPC Kariba striker, Tineyi Chitora missed from close range.

Chapungu coach, Tapera Chikuni was happy to come out with point, where big teams like Caps United left empty-handed.

“We played well, according to plan and we came looking for a draw and that’s exactly what we got, three points was going to be a bonus for us,” he said.

“The secret is hard work and it is beginning to pay.”

