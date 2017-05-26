Yadah demolish Triangle

YADAH . . . . . . .(1) 3

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . 0

YADAH arrested their four-match losing streak in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a comfortable win over

10-man Triangle at Morris Depot yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

A horrendous own goal by Guthrie Zhokinyi in the first half, who beat his goalkeeper, Ronald Mudimu, with a headed back pass, set the home side on their way.

Star winger, Leeroy Mavhunga converted from the spot after Johannes Sibanda had been impeded in the box early in the second half.

Mavhunga scored his second goal of the afternoon with a simple tap-in from a cross to ensure his side picked maximum points for the first time in five matches.

Triangle played the last four minutes of the match plus optional time a man down after defender Courage Denias was shown a straight red card for assaulting a Yadah player off the ball.

With the win, Yadah moved to 12 points, while Triangle, who came into yesterday’s match on the back of an unbeaten run of five matches, remained on 11 points.

Like this: Like Loading...