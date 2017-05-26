Tsholotsho’s problems continue to mount

Tsholotsho FC . . . . . . (0) 1

Ngezi PLATINUM . . . . . (2) 4

Tsholotsho FC, winless to date in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League were yesterday routed by a supercharged Ngezi Platinum Stars, who pumped in two goals in each half to hand the home team a sixth defeat in 10 matches.

By Sports Correspondent

Tsholotsho replied once through Lucky Nyathi, who has become a Dulivhadzimu favourite with his pace.

The miners meant business from the outset, grabbing their first goal in the ninth minute through Keith Murera.

In the 25th minute, Qadr Amini added to Tsholotsho’s misery with a goal from a set piece involving Partson Jaure.

Donald Teguru converted from the spot just after the break, with Terrence Dzukamanja completing the rout in the 69th minute.

Tsholotsho were on the back foot and with their strategy in shambles, as in the 30th minute, unsettled coach, Farai Tawachera pulled out ineffective, Marlon Mushonga for striker, Nqobile Mpala.

Barely 10 minutes later, Mpala, clearly unfit, was substituted with a hamstring injury.

The teams went for the breather with signs that Tonderai Ndiraya, who could even afford resting players, and his men could score as many goals as they wanted.

Tsholotsho, as has become pattern, missed numerous chances in both halves.

In spite of losing, Tsholotsho’s only goal was a thing of beauty. Nyathi exchanged passes with Canaan Nkomo on the right flank and meandered to the left, before he darted to meet the final pass and thundered a shot past Takabva Mawaya in goals for Ngezi Platinum.

Tawachera, who was demoted to the assistant coach position three weeks ago, but is still in charge until his replacement arrives, conceded his team had played badly.

