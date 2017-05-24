Caps United beat USM Alger, Morocco’s Wydad stunned by Zanaco

HARARE – Ronald Chitiyo scored twice as Zimbabwean side Caps United claimed their first African Champions League Group B victory with a surprise 2-1 home win over USM Alger on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old fired the hosts in front with a low curling shot from inside the area on 16 minutes but USM Alger restored parity in the second half.

Seven minutes past the hour mark, Abdelaoui Ayoub rose above the defence to head home a deep free kick.

The match looked as though it was heading for a draw but Chitiyo capitalized on some sloppy defending to fire home to give Caps a precious victory following their opening 2-0 loss away to Egypt’s Zamalek.

The result means that Zamalek, last year’s runners-up, remain on top of Group B with four points, one ahead of USM Alger and Caps United.

Libya’s Ahli Tripoli, who played out a 0-0 draw with Zamalek in Tunisia on Tuesday, lie at the bottom with a solitary point.

In Group D, Egypt’s Ahly also remained on top after Zambia’s Zanaco stunned Moroccan side Wydad with a 1-0 home win.

Rodrick Kabwe scored what proved to be the winner on 13 minutes as Zanaco moved second with four points, on level with leaders Ahly who have a better goal difference.

Wydad have three points while Cameroon’s Coton Sport are at the bottom with no points.

