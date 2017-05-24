Mutasa in make or break tie

THE Dynamos Football Club executive committee will meet the coaching department again on Friday to discuss the team’s poor form.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

The two parties met yesterday, where the leadership sought answers from the technical team on the poor run of form which has seen the side lose three of their first seven matches in the Premier Soccer League to plunge one place above the relegation zone.

DeMbare’s match against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow evening could carry some weight in determining coach Lloyd Mutasa’s future at the club, after the hierarchy expressed concern at the state of affairs.

Interestingly, it is a match that pits two under-pressure coaches with Mike Madzivanyika also staring the boot at Harare City.

Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa has emerged as a strong candidate to replace either of them with Harare City having made the better progress in luring him back to the top-flight.

Yesterday, Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa confirmed their meeting with Mutasa, but said they needed to reconvene on Friday.

“We met today and we had our discussions and on our side it was clear that we are not happy with the results,” Mubaiwa said. “But we did not conclude anything. We decided that since we have a game on Thursday, we would come back and meet again on Friday after the Harare City match.”

Dynamos have only picked up eight points from seven matches, 12 behind leaders Black Rhinos and just four ahead of winless Tsholotsho and Chapungu at the bottom of the table.

Despite his rebuilding process, Mutasa’s brief this season is to compete for the title, but the popular Harare giants have been losing ground on the leaders with each passing week.

Their defeat to Black Rhinos last week as well as their draw against Shabanie at home on Sunday triggered an inquest by the executive.

Meanwhile, the Harare City-Dynamos match, which had earlier on been scheduled for 3pm tomorrow, has been moved to a 6pm kick-off at the National Sports Stadium.

It will also be televised live on SuperSport.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Hwange (Barbourfields), How Mine v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle (Morris Depot), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium, kickoff 6pm), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Tsholotsho v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), Caps United v FC Platinum (postponed). Kickoff 3pm unless stated.

Like this: Like Loading...