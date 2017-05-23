Jere challenges Green Machine

CAPS United president Farai Jere

CAPS United president Farai Jere has challenged the Green Machine not to let their Caf Champions League success so far get into their heads and dilute their passion to do more in the tournament.

The Green Machine host crack Algerian giants USM Alger in a Group B showdown at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Harare businessman visited the team at their training ground on Sunday where he had a long chat with the players and technical team emphasising the need to win their home matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Makepekepe began their campaign with a 0-2 loss to Zamalek away in Egypt nearly two weeks ago.

Jere, who travelled with the team to Alexandria, said that defeat should not dampen their spirits and told the players to take advantage of the home comforts to build their profiles.

“It’s a routine visit where we were encouraging these guys and also reminding them the importance of these games in the Champions League that these matches are life changers,” said Jere.

“You can hardly come across the opportunity which these guys have given themselves by beating TP Mazembe to reach the mini-league stage.

“I was also taking them through the game that they played against Zamalek that you guys you played very well but because of some lapse in concentration, once or twice, we were punished.

“The goals that we conceded for that matter were not even great goals. They were like gift goals. It’s something that can be avoided at this level of the tournament.

“And this means we have a great chance of going to the next round if we pick ourselves up and concentrate for the 90-plus minutes which we are given.

“We need 100 percent concentration and to increase the concentration levels when the game is getting to the end.”

Makepekepe are playing in the mini-league of the tournament for the first time.

They are in Group B which also includes Egyptian giants Zamalek, Al Ahli of Libya and USM Alger.

Algerian side USM Alger currently lead the table following the 3-0 mauling of Al Ahli Tripoli.

“We also warned these guys about the problems which come with success, that type of satisfaction is actually the beginning of failure in life.

“So what you need to do is, if you get satisfied that you have reached this stage you should aim for more and more. If you realise this in life you will achieve more.

“I told them the moment you get satisfied that I have done it; we are in the group stage; we are the first group at Caps United to achieve this, then you are digging your own graves. You will go nowhere.

“These guys have set a standard where they are up there but remember the higher you go, when you begin to fall down, you will fall heavily.

“So this is what we were telling these guys, we were reminding them to keep their calm and win this match; take advantage of the home game, take advantage of their home record and make sure that we dismiss USM Alger. Once we win this match we have actually brought our campaign back on the rails,” said Jere.

Makepekepe trained throughout the weekend after their match against Chicken Inn was postponed to give them time to focus on the preparations for the big tie.

The team yesterday intensified their preparations with a double training session.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe, however, was still pondering the extent of the injuries in his camp with the sad news that Valentine Musarurwa has been ruled out of the match because of injury.

Makepekepe were also monitoring their skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi who has made remarkable recovery from a muscle strain in the first group match against Zamalek.

Long-term casualty Leonard Tsipa and Tafadzwa Rusike, who missed last week’s trip to ZPC Kariba, are also back at training although their level of fitness could not be ascertained.

“I think it’s very encouraging to have almost everyone back in the team because we need everyone. So it’s a very good thing to have them back.

“They (the players) have always been good and they have been very positive; the attitude and the mentality at training has been excellent. So I am very happy with them,” said Chitembwe.

