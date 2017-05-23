Mutasa on the brink

DYNAMOS’ top hierarchy will today hold a crisis meeting with coach Lloyd Mutasa in a bid to find solutions to the team’s slide.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Harare giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Shabanie Mine in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday, a result that was met by a chorus of disapproval from the Dynamos supporters at the final whistle.

It was the Glamour Boys’ eighth point from their opening seven games, form which has alarmed not only the team’s fans, but the team’s executive, who have decided to review the situation.

Club president Keni Mubaiwa yesterday said they would meet Mutasa and his technical team today to evaluate the team’s performance, which has seen them winning just two matches — against Hwange and Yadah — drawing two (Triangle and Shabanie) and losing three — to FC Platinum, Black Rhinos and How Mine.

More worrying for them, they are yet to collect maximum points at home this season.

“We have asked the coach and his assistants for a meeting to review our season so far. We, as the executive, are not happy with the way things are going and I’m sure our supporters and our other stakeholders feel the same,” Mubaiwa said.

“We want to find from them what could be the problem. We want to hear from them and see if there is a possible solution to the problems.

“We want to see how we can address the situation because we can’t let things go in the direction they are going. Something has to be done.”

Asked if Mutasa’s job was on the line following his difficult start to the season, Mubaiwa responded: “We want to hear his side of the story first. We are in a difficult position at the moment. We are a big club and the supporters are demanding results. We are under a lot of pressure and we need to start getting results.”

Mutasa’s team face a crucial Harare derby against fellow struggling city rivals Harare City on Thursday, knowing another slip-up could be disastrous.

Mubaiwa and his executive have been sticking with Mutasa for the first few matches, probably because of the support he was getting from the supporters, but they could have been alarmed to hear him being booed off the pitch on Sunday.

Another loss on Thursday and the trigger could be pulled.

Mutasa has reiterated that he is still rebuilding the team and that results will eventually come.

But it appears the executive and the fans are running out of patience.

“I wish the supporters and our other stakeholders were that patient, but they are not. We understand him (Mutasa), but we still want results,” Mubaiwa added.

“We expect his project to be starting to give results by now, but that is not the case. The team is struggling and we have to find ways the team can improve.”

Dynamos sit 13th on the log standings, four points from Tsholotsho, who occupy the bottom position.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 10 fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Hwange (Barbourfields), How Mine v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Thursday: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah v Triangle (Morris Depot), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Tsholotsho v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), Caps United v FC Platinum (postponed)

