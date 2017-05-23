OK Grand Challenge field unveiled

Comanche Brave and Royal Honour are the two favourites for this year’s OK Grand Challenge race which will be held at Borrowdale Race Course on June 3.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The two finished first and second in the Castle Tankard and have been tipped for the $40 000 OK Grand Challenge.

Mathematician, who ran in the Castle Tankard, is also among the favourites.

The field for the 29th edition of the OK Grand Challenge was unveiled at Borrowdale Race Course yesterday, with 14 horses set for the race.

Wylde Style will be carrying Zimbabwe’s flag in a field dominated by South African horses.

Windigo, who finished second last year in the same race and fourth in the Castle Tankard, is also among the favourites.

Last year’s winner, Duffi’s Call, as well as Whiteline Fever, who finished third, are both out of this year’s edition.

Trainer Amy Bronkhorst has got five entries that include Comanche Brave and Life is Good, while Bridget Stidolph has got one less than Kirk Swanson, who has four.

Penny Fisher and Paul Matchett have a single entry each.

